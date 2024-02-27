ATLANTIC
    • Three face charges after alleged shoplifting in Windsor, N.S.

    Three people are facing multiple charges after alleged shoplifting in Windsor, N.S.

    Just after 10 a.m. on Feb. 7, West Hants RCMP responded to a call about alleged shoplifting, according to a Tuesday news release.

    Officers located and pulled over the suspect vehicle and arrested the three occupants.

    Police say the vehicle was reported stolen and was involved in a theft of gas earlier in the day on Wentworth Road.

    One of the occupants was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant, police say.

    Police searched the vehicle and seized 10 bottles of vodka.

    Andrew Bowie, 39, from Falmouth, along with 34-year-old Muriel Polley from Halifax and 51-year-old William Walsh, face charges of:

    • possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00
    • possession of property obtained by crime equal or under $5000.00

    Bowie was also charged with:

    • two counts of theft
    • failing to comply with a probation order

    All three people were released on conditions and will appear in court on April 30.

