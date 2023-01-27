Three face charges after guns, ammo and military ordnance seized from Pictou County home: N.S. RCMP

Three people are facing weapons charges after guns and a round of military ordnance were seized at a home in River John, N.S.

Pictou County RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near a home on Sergeant Lane on Wednesday at 9:20 a.m.

Officers secured the area around the home with help from a K9 unit and the Emergency Response Team.

The people inside the home came out around 1:55 p.m. after negotiating with police.

Police say five people were safely arrested and held in custody while officers searched the home after getting a warrant.

During the search, police say they seized a rifle and a shotgun that were not stored safely, along with restricted capacity magazines, ammunition and firearms accessories.

Officers also found a round of military ordnance, which was safely removed with the help of the Royal Canadian Navy’s Fleet Diving Unit.

A round of military ordnance the RCMP says was seized from a home in River John, N.S. (Source: RCMP)

The RCMP says three people -- a 41-year-old New Glasgow man, a 43-year-old River John man and a 30-year-old River John woman -- were released on conditions. They will face charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

All three are due in Pictou provincial court on April 17 at 9:30 a.m.

The two other people arrested at the home were released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.