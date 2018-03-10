

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have charged three people following an investigation into reports of a threat involving a firearm.

Police were called to the 30 block of Vitalia Court off Washmill Lake Drive at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, patrol officers and emergency responders secured the residence then arrested four people without incident.

Later in the day, investigators executed a search warrant at the same residence and seized a sawed-off shot gun around 9 p.m.

Two adults, a 62-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old man are now facing firearm related charges.

All three have been released from custody on a promise to appear in Halifax Provincial Court.

No one was injured during the investigation and police say they’re not searching for other suspects.