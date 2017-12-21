

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for three people for breaching conditions, and police say they could be in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Codiac RCMP say Christopher MacKenzie, Lynn Després and Alyssa Saunders were released from a federal corrections institution, but have since breached conditions on their release.

Christopher MacKenzie, 38, is described as a five-foot-11, 201-pound man with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he has tattoos on his neck and right upper arm.

Officers believe he may be in the Truro, N.S., area.

Lynn Després, 31, is described as a five-foot-eight, 150-pound woman with brown hair and blue eyes.

She has tattoos on her left and right wrists, neck, right shoulder, left ankle and hips, as well as a piercing on her left eyebrow.

Police believe she is in the Moncton or Miramichi areas.



Alyssa Saunders, 24, is described as five-foot-five, 122-pound woman with black hair and blue eyes. Police say she has tattoos on her upper torso, left ankle, left shoulder, right and left wrists and left hand. She has piercings on her tongue, nose, lips and ears.

Officers believe she could be in the Moncton or Fredericton areas.



Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.