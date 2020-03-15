HALIFAX -- Three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia have been reported.

On Sunday, the Nova Scotian government issued a release saying the three presumptive cases are all related to travel. The release also notes the three individuals have been notified and are currently in self-isolation.

Premier Stephen McNeil, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, and deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, will provide an update today at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live and live stream.

Nova Scotia has three presumptive cases of novel coronavirus (#COVID19) all related to travel. The individuals have been notified and are in self-isolation. At 3 p.m., Premier McNeil, Dr. Strang and Min. Delorey will update the public via Facebook Live and live stream. pic.twitter.com/Zl3EEFRcH1 — Health & Wellness (@nshealth) March 15, 2020

