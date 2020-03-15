Three presumptive COVID-19 cases announced in N.S.
Published Sunday, March 15, 2020 11:51AM ADT Last Updated Sunday, March 15, 2020 12:57PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Three presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia have been reported.
On Sunday, the Nova Scotian government issued a release saying the three presumptive cases are all related to travel. The release also notes the three individuals have been notified and are currently in self-isolation.
Premier Stephen McNeil, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang, and deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, will provide an update today at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live and live stream.
