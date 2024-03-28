Tiny treasures: N.S. couple puts tiny rental homes on the Cabot Trail
A Nova Scotia couple had the idea to put tiny rental homes on the Cabot Trail after a vacation in the area.
“This idea started in 2018 when I was on vacation with my wife Kate, myself, and our three children. We really recognized the beauty of the land and all that this area had to offer. So we started the process the reality of building tiny houses and bringing them up to this region,” said Dan Page.
The tiny homes range from 200 to 330-square-feet and each have their own design to sleep anywhere from three to six people.
“There are many of the amenities of a home, including a wood stove,” said Kate Page. “The cabinets are hand crafted, along with a farmhouse sink.”
The tiny homes are built in Halifax then driven up to Belle Cote, N.S., along the Cabot Trail.
“We built these tiny houses from the ground up. We initially started by ordering specific custom trailers. Then we build them from the trailer. We did this in Halifax, and then one by one we drove them up to this beautiful region of Cape Breton, right into Belle Cote.”
Dan said when building the tiny homes, they had to design them to withstand Atlantic Canada’s weather.
“The tiny house movement did start in the southern U.S. and so even looking at those plans, there has to be a lot of reengineering for them to handle Atlantic Canada climate in regards to temperature and wind loads.”
“You can live in a tiny house and have a very small carbon footprint,” said Dan. “Just because of the efficiency of them, and the size of them.”
He said they have received great feedback from guests.
“The number one feedback we receive from guest is, ‘I can’t believe how large a tiny house is once I get in,’ and they just love the livability of them. Not only are they really impressed with our tiny houses, they love this region, the Cabot Trail, its world renowned, and the beauty is just outstanding.”
With files from CTV Atlantic's Darryl Reeves.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fluid in eye cells can 'boil' if you watch the eclipse without protection: expert
Millions of people in parts of Eastern and Atlantic Canada will be able to see the rare solar eclipse happening on April 8. But they should only look up if they have proper eye protection, experts say.
He didn't trust police but sought their help anyway. Two days later, he was dead
Jameek Lowery was among more than 330 Black people who died after police stopped them with tactics that aren’t supposed to be deadly, like physical restraint and use of stun guns, The Associated Press found.
CRA no longer requiring 'bare trust' reporting in 2023 tax return
The Canada Revenue Agency announced Thursday it will not require 'bare trust' reporting from Canadians that it introduced for the 2024 tax season, just four days before the April 2 deadline.
Being harassed at work? What to consider when deciding what to do next
If you've been the victim of workplace harassment, it can be difficult to feel you're not alone - and even more difficult to know where to go with a complaint.
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Half of Canadians support TikTok ban, with U.S. concerns 'trickling' north: poll
A new poll indicates 51 per cent of Canadians support banning the social media app TikTok, after a U.S. bill aiming to do just that passed in the House of Representatives.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
More unauthorized products for skin, sexual enhancement, recalled: Here are the recalls of this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including torches, beef biltong and unauthorized products related to skin care and sexual enhancement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Stabbing outside apartment building in North York leaves 1 man dead: police
One man is dead after a stabbing outside an apartment building in North York on Friday morning, Toronto police confirm.
-
Ontario urges mpox testing amid spike in cases
Ontario health officials are urging public health units to test for mpox, the viral disease formerly known as monkeypox, amid a spike of confirmed cases in the province.
-
What's open and closed for the Easter long weekend in Toronto
Easter Weekend includes Good Friday and Easter Monday, meaning some businesses will be closed.
Calgary
-
Incident on Calgary's Reconciliation Bridge comes to safe resolution
Nearly 20 hours after a man climbed and remained perched on top of the Reconciliation Bridge in downtown Calgary, the situation came to a peaceful resolution.
-
'This has to change': New dad, grieving mom fighting for Alberta to cover rare cancer treatment
A new dad from the Calgary area is pressing the province to fund a new cancer treatment that might improve his chances of seeing his daughter grow up.
-
Brandon Saad scores winning goal to spark St. Louis Blues to 5-3 win over Calgary Flames
Brandon Saad scored his sixth winning goal of the season, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
Edmonton
-
'They're not trained marksmen': The risk of gun crime in Edmonton and how police are cracking down
A second police team dedicated to investigating shootings in Edmonton is starting at the end of the month.
-
Edmonton firefighters to stop answering some 911 calls
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services respond to nearly 100,000 emergency calls every year, but most have nothing to do with fire. On April 1, that's going to change.
-
Family of Alberta life lease holder still waiting on more than $300K after her death
A local woman says her mother died without ever receiving money back from her life lease. She says new legislation by the Alberta government doesn't go far enough to protect seniors.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister to order probe after complaint about QMJHL English-only playoff garb
The Quebec government says it will ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb.
-
'Guardian angels' who stepped up to help Quebec during pandemic now feel left behind
At the beginning of the pandemic, there were foreign-trained medical doctors who worked with the promise of a job.
-
Trudeau won't say if he has spoken to Housefather since Gaza motion
Quebec MP Anthony Housefather remains undecided on his future more than a week after a House of Commons motion on Israel and Gaza left him questioning whether he will remain in the Liberal party.
Ottawa
-
OPP seize $7.5 million worth of drugs in eastern Ontario
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says one person is facing multiple charges after a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Head Clara Maria Township.
-
OPEN/CLOSED
OPEN/CLOSED Here's what is open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa over the Easter weekend.
-
Here’s how it feels in Ottawa on Good Friday
A mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Good Friday.
London
-
London might resolve legal dispute with indoor zoo Reptilia but critics warn against opening loophole for more zoos
Next week, city council’s closed-door meeting with the city solicitor might include a discussion about ending court proceedings against indoor reptile zoo Reptilia.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter long weekend
From Easter egg hunts to family dinners, Londoners are getting ready for the long weekend. But whether you need to run last minute errands or are looking for fun things to do, it can be hard to know what businesses and city services are operating.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights prepare to take on Flint
The Knights ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, reaching the 50-win plateau for the seventh time in franchise history.
Barrie
-
Barrie resident taken to hospital with serious injuries following altercation
A Barrie resident is in hospital Thursday evening with serious injuries after an altercation at an apartment complex.
-
Police seek to identify driver accused in road rage and assault in Bradford
Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged road rage and assault in Bradford.
-
Protestors push for province to approve safe consumption site in Barrie
Protestors held a 'Four Points Rally' Thursday morning in Barrie in front of local MPP offices and at City Hall, urging the province to immediately approve Barrie's proposed consumption and treatment service site, and to fund additional CTS sites.
Northern Ontario
-
Royal Canadian Air Force celebrates 100 years
You could say 22 Wing/Canadian Forces Base Commander Col. Richard Jolette was born to be in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
-
Sunshine list: These were the Ontario public sector's highest earners in 2023
Ontario released its annual sunshine list Thursday afternoon, noting that the largest year-over-year increases were in hospitals, municipalities, and post-secondary sectors.
-
St. Marys River closed in Sault Ste. Marie after 'marine casualty'
The St. Marys River in the Sault Ste. Marie area is closed to traffic following a 'marine casualty' involving a commercial vessel, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday.
Kitchener
-
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
-
Conestoga College to see significant drop in international student enrolment
The college says its allocation for new international students in 2024 has been set at less than 50 per cent of its current international enrollment.
-
How to take pictures of the solar eclipse on April 8
Experts say there are a few things to keep in mind to keep your camera and eyes safe when viewing the rare celestial event on April 8.
Windsor
-
Spits building towards turnaround season
A 13-game losing streak to end the season was not bad luck after all.
-
'It's better to surrender:' A father’s desperate plea to his son revealed in inquest into death of Windsor man
A virtual coroner’s inquest seeks to find ways to prevent civilian deaths when involved with police.
-
Essex man sentenced to seven years in prison for 2023 murder in McGregor
An Essex man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a murder in McGregor last year.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew, Poilievre meet at Manitoba legislature, discuss each other's priorities
Premier Wab Kinew and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre met at the Manitoba legislature Thursday afternoon.
-
Here's when Manitobans might be getting new plastic health cards
Plastic health cards will be coming to Manitobans.
-
'Overall, the city’s not horrible': TakePride Winnipeg’s spring litter index rankings
TakePride Winnipeg is asking city residents to do some spring cleaning along our streets.
Regina
-
Deaths of 4 people on Sask. farm confirmed as murder-suicide
The deaths of four people on a farm near the Saskatchewan village of Neudorf have been confirmed a murder-suicide.
-
The eye in the sky: An inside look at Regina's police plane
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
-
Sask. woman claims her elderly father was assaulted at a Warman care home
A Saskatchewan woman says her elderly father is suffering from a brain bleed after he was assaulted at his care home in Warman.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman claims her elderly father was assaulted at a Warman care home
A Saskatchewan woman says her elderly father is suffering from a brain bleed after he was assaulted at his care home in Warman.
-
'Rubbernecking': Regina man acquitted in brutal group beating in max unit of Sask. penitentiary
A Regina man accused of aggravated assault in the brutal beating of an inmate in the maximum security wing of the Saskatchewan Penitentiary was acquitted this month.
-
Man with alleged Russian mafia ties pleads guilty to fraud charges in Saskatoon court
A man with alleged ties to a Russian organized crime group pleaded guilty to several fraud charges in Saskatoon Provincial Court this week.
Vancouver
-
Killer whale rescue team puts boats back in lagoon in effort to entice calf to ocean
A flotilla of up to 10 vessels, taking advantage of the best tidal flows in days, was on the waters of a remote lagoon off northern Vancouver Island Thursday in an effort to coax a young killer whale back to the open ocean, but 'a successful outcome is not guaranteed.'
-
Angst and calls for resting places as Surrey, B.C., pet cemetery development continues
A single headstone is all that remains of dozens of markers for long-buried pets in a subdivision in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, where a half-acre parcel bears a large sign announcing the proposed construction of new homes.
-
'Less stress': More $10-a-day child care spaces opening in B.C
The prime minister was in Surrey Thursday, promising to help millennial moms by expanding child-care spaces and adding more $10-a-day spaces across the country.
Vancouver Island
-
Killer whale rescue team puts boats back in lagoon in effort to entice calf to ocean
A flotilla of up to 10 vessels, taking advantage of the best tidal flows in days, was on the waters of a remote lagoon off northern Vancouver Island Thursday in an effort to coax a young killer whale back to the open ocean, but 'a successful outcome is not guaranteed.'
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits new low for 2024 in latest update
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined to its lowest level of 2024 in the latest data update from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Province puts up $4M for new permanent homeless shelter in Courtenay, B.C.
The British Columbia government will spend $4 million to buy a parcel of land for a proposed homeless shelter on northern Vancouver Island.
Kelowna
-
Security guard, bystander restrained suspect after Kelowna assault, RCMP say
A 49-year-old man has been charged with assault, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose after an incident in Kelowna Monday night.
-
B.C. court finds City of Vernon's arguments 'without merit' in case of 13-month licence delay
A B.C. judge has given the City of Vernon 14 days to make a decision on a business licence application it has left pending without explanation for more than a year.
-
Anti-vax protester's 'race-based tirade' against security guard wasn't criminal, B.C. judge rules
A protester who unleashed a "race-based tirade" outside a vaccination clinic in B.C.'s Okanagan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not cause a criminal disturbance, a judge has ruled.