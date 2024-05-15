Togetherland Art Gallery in Ingramport, N.S., aims to provide a welcome, safe space for everyone

A Nova Scotia artist has turned an abandoned space into a beautiful venue for her whole community to enjoy.

Kristen Herrington is the owner of Togetherland Art Gallery in Ingramport, N.S.

It all began two-and-a-half years ago when she quit her high paying corporate job to pursue the creative life fulltime.

Her first priority was to open an art studio.

"I've always been really drawn to abstract art. I like the idea of the viewer finding within that painting what resonates with them," she said.

After putting a call out on social media, a friend of Herrington's suggested she check out an old church building on St. Margarets Bay Road – a viewing that would end up making her dreams come true.

"He said, 'I don't know if this is what you had in mind, but there's a church that I live next to that is virtually abandoned. Maybe it would work for what you had in mind,'" said Herrington.

"So I came down a little reluctantly I admit and the second I stepped in, I thought there is so much potential here that yes, I will sign the lease today."

The Togetherland Art Gallery is located in Ingramport, N.S.

The Togetherland Art Gallery just opened for its second season. Herrington says it's become much more than a place to showcase her art.

"So, we have regular operating hours, but we also have every Tuesday an open mic night that my husband Mike Ryan of The Town Heroes is hosting. We have yoga, we have art workshops, we have an outdoor market that is calling for vendors right now if folks are interested in applying for that," she said.

"It's just been really important to us to offer something to small rural communities in Nova Scotia that can feel like you're in the big city."

Herrington and her husband are also authors and host a podcast where they interview other creative types.

"We're doing a live podcast recording here actually on June the sixth and just really proud to be able to feature other creatives from Nova Scotia and give them that platform and voice to share their story and success."

Herrington's goal with Togetherland is to offer a welcome and safe space for everyone.

"I just really want for everyone to feel comfortable here to get curious about their own creativity and to feel like it's a real shared space for them to be part of," she said.

