Town of Shelburne, N.S. prepares to welcome large film crew for Disney production

Interest in the town of Shelburne, N.S. as a possible location for the TV adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s novel 'Washington Black' began last summer.

A location scout visited the area, following a few more tours, including a final one with the show's producers.

“Most of the producers and executives were from Los Angeles, the scout was from Halifax,” says Shelburne Mayor Harold Locke.

Shelburne has welcomed major movie and mini-series productions before, all resulting in a major economic impact for the area.

“These people who are coming in will be shopping and spending locally, which benefits just about all businesses in the area,” Locke says.

Surrounding communities are hoping to play a supporting role in the springtime shoot. At it's peak, the production is expected to employ 150 people.

“There might be some skilled labour and people working with film crews in our area as well and certainly, we have lots of accommodations as well if there is any spill over from Shelburne," says Neil Mackenzie, the director of Yarmouth and Acadian Shores. “We could certainly accommodate them in Yarmouth and Acadian shores.”

Pat and David Chute operate the historic Cooper's Inn in Shelburne where business was up a little bit last year after a horrendous 2020.

Their property has been scouted and could play a double role in the Disney production.

“It’s a big help after a long drought. Some folks came through the property twice, so they’re very familiar with it. They’re looking at it both from an accommodation standpoint and from a filming set standpoint,” says Chute.

The Chute's are expecting a call within the next couple of weeks to confirm bookings at the inn for the upcoming mini-series production.

The crew is expected to be in the town for a little over a month, sometime between the beginning of March and late May.

