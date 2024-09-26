Transportation, affordability, encampments key issues for five Halifax mayoral candidates
Five of the 16 candidates running for mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) fielded questions on transportation, affordability, taxes, and homelessness at an event hosted by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.
HRM councillors Pam Lovelace and Waye Mason, former Halifax Liberal MP Andy Fillmore, retired police officer Jim Hoskins, and political newcomer and auto mechanic Nolan Greenough participated in the event.
Chamber president and CEO Patrick Sullivan led the conversation, billed as “Meet your Mayoral Candidates,” and acted as moderator. More than 100 people attended the event at the Westin.
Fillmore pledged to freeze the residential tax rate for two years to complete an audit of all municipal services, if elected.
"So we can take a breath and do a serious internal audit on the way HRM delivers services and ensure we are eliminating all the inefficiencies and squeezing every penny of value out of every municipal tax dollar that we take in,” said Fillmore.
Halifax mayoral candidate Andy Fillmore answers questions at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event on Sept. 26, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)
Mason argued a tax freeze wouldn't save residents money and could drive up taxes as property assessments would rise.
"If you freeze the tax rate and keep it at 76.1 per cent, the assessment is going to go up, and everybody's taxes will be higher. It doesn't address affordability,” said Mason, who would implement targeted supports to address any affordability issues.
Transportation also emerged as a key issue in the debate. Lovelace vowed to overhaul the transit system and proposed setting the framework to bring back commuter rail.
"I am going to decommission and transform Halifax Transit into a Capital Region Transportation Commission,” said Lovelace. “Working with all abutting municipalities and the province, which does not give a penny, not a penny annually to our transportation system."
Halifax mayoral candidate Pam Lovelace answers questions at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event on Sept. 26, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)
Greenough emphasized his ability to bring fresh ideas to the table, particularly around improving transit and making a 24-hour service to better serve the growing population.
"I don't really have the background that somebody like Waye (Mason), Pam (Lovelace), or Andy (Fillmore) might have,” said the 23-year-old mechanic. “But I do like to bring fresh ideas to the table, and something I am focusing on is transit and getting people around the peninsula as our population grows."
Hoskins has made homelessness and tent encampments central to his campaign.
"As mayor, I will declare a crisis emergency in HRM for housing,” said Hoskins. “Now that's symbolic, but what it means, as the mayor I’m going to take control. I'm the only candidate on the stage who, if elected, will take on the issue as mayor once and for all."
Halifax mayoral candidate Jim Hoskins answers questions at a Halifax Chamber of Commerce event on Sept. 26, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)
With 16 mayoral candidates in the race, it’s nearly impossible to gather all contestants on one stage for the debate and so the Halifax Chamber of Commerce had all candidates submit their answers in writing. Those who answered the questions will have their comments posted to the Chamber of Commerce website.
The chamber says it surveyed its members to determine which of the 16 candidates would participate in the event.
“We asked our members who they wanted to hear from and what they wanted to ask the candidates,” explained the chamber in a news release.
“We then invited the top five candidates—the amount we are able to accommodate on stage—from the survey who were available to speak at the event.”
Mike Savage announced in February that, after serving as the mayor of HRM for 12 years, he would not be re-offering.
HRM residents will head to the polls on Oct. 19. There will be advanced in-person polling on Oct. 12 and 15.
The municipality says residents should receive their voter information letters early next month.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
