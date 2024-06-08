Truckology Show N' Shine helps bring people together in Amherst, N.S.

Cars of all makes and models from all across the Maritimes lined both sides of Victoria Street E, in Amherst on Saturday.

“A few years ago a good buddy of mine, he moved away now, but he started the beach meet and then I helped him and kind of just took over things,” said organizer Jake Spence.

“We just enjoy being able to get all our friends together and that’s the main thing. We have about 25 guys in our group and we’re all over New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., so events like this bring us all together for the weekend and have a good time.”

The free all-ages event was hosted by Truckology, and drew out around 80 cars despite rain on the forecast. Groups of people walked up the closed streets admiring and taking pictures of the vehicles on display.

“Everybody is very friendly and we always have a good time and just have a fun day,” said Spence.

The interior of a classic car is seen at the third Truckology Show N' Shine in Amherst on Saturday, June 8. (CTV/Alana Pickrell)Doug and Sharon Mackeen brought their 1947 Studebaker.

“It’s all original, it’s a survivor and we’ve owned it for eight years. Her name is Jeanie,” said Doug.

The pair go to 5-6 local shows a year and belong to the Atlantic Canada Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club.

“There’s a lot of young people who aren’t aware of Studebaker or of the classic cars and this is more of an education day then anything,” he said.

“We like to educate people about the old cars and the old cars with carburetors and cars with roll down windows – some kids have never seen a roll down window before and we just like to share what we have and hopefully we will pass it on to the next generation.”

Doug and Sharon Mackeen with their 1947 Studebaker in the back at the third Truckology Show N' Shine in Amherst on Saturday, June 8. (CTV/Alana Pickrell)Doug says that while they love to share their truck with others and give people a chance to look inside, take pictures and ask questions, ‘Jeanie’ is definitely not for sale.

“This truck is part of a dream of mine,” he said.

“My dad had Studebakers, I have two brothers who had Studebakers and I never had an opportunity to own one, so I saved and waited patiently and I’ve got my ’47 Studebaker truck.”

This is the third year in a row that Truckology has hosted a Show N’ Shine in Amherst and it’s one of the group’s two big events each year, as they also hold a beach meet in Bridgewater on August 31.

“For this event, trucks, cars, bikes, antiques. This is just an everything come together, get together and have a good day, enjoy a BBQ and talking with friends. The beach meet is on a beach so it’s more of a four-wheel drive event, but it is a car-friendly event,” said Mackenzie Comeau.

“It’s just a day to get out of the house and enjoy yourself,” he added.

