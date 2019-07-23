

CTV Atlantic





A person is in hospital, a suspect is in custody, and the search is on for a second suspect following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

RCMP say shots were fired inside a Millbrook home around 3 p.m. following an altercation involving a number of people.

One person was taken to hospital in Truro with undisclosed injuries. One suspect was arrested and a second suspect fled on foot.

The Colchester East Hants Health Centre went into lockdown for about 40 minutes as a safety measure. Officers from the Truro Police Force were also called to the hospital to help with security.

A police dog is helping with the search for the second suspect. RCMP major crime is leading the investigation.