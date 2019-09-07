

CTV Atlantic





RCMP say a man has died while he was boating in a canoe on Shortt's Lake in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

Two men had been in the canoe when it overturned around noon, and only one man made it to shore. The other man stayed with the boat, but he was not able stay afloat despite efforts to save him.

The Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department helped the RCMP recover the man’s body, which has been identified as a 58-year-old from Truro.

Police say there were personal flotation devices in the canoe, but they were not used.

The investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing.