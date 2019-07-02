Featured
Twenty people displaced by apartment fire in Bathurst
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 8:38AM ADT
BATHURST, N.B. -- The Canadian Red Cross says about 13 people are displaced after a fire in a Bathurst, N.B., apartment building.
A news release says two people have been taken to hospital.
The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at an 11-unit building.
Red Cross volunteers have organized accommodations and food for 10 of the tenants.
Dozens of firefighters from Bathurst and surrounding areas fought the blaze.