

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BATHURST, N.B. -- The Canadian Red Cross says about 13 people are displaced after a fire in a Bathurst, N.B., apartment building.

A news release says two people have been taken to hospital.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at an 11-unit building.

Red Cross volunteers have organized accommodations and food for 10 of the tenants.

Dozens of firefighters from Bathurst and surrounding areas fought the blaze.