Two 12-year-old girls arrested after fire destroys Elsipogtog Youth Centre

Two 12-year-old girls have been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a youth centre in Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick.

The RCMP and fire crews responded to the Elsipogtog Youth Centre on Big Cove Road before 5 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Police say the facility was destroyed and the fire was deemed suspicious.

The RCMP says investigators received a number of tips from community members, which helped them quickly identify two suspects.

Police arrested a 12-year-old girl in connection with the arson investigation later that day. A second 12-year-old girl was arrested the following day.

Police say both girls were released from custody and are due to appear in Elsipogtog provincial court in March 2023.

"The Elsipogtog Youth Centre has been an integral part of our community for more than 20 years," said Chief Aaren Sock of Elsipogtog First Nation in a news release Friday.

"We are currently in discussion with our youth support staff and various departments to determine the steps necessary to ensure that youth services can continue during this time."

The investigation is ongoing.