Two arrested, facing drugs and weapons charges: N.S. RCMP

    RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley arrested two people earlier this month for drug and weapon charges.

    An investigation on Feb. 8 led RCMP and members of the Kentville police service to a home on Glasgow Avenue. According to a news release from the RCMP,  officers arrested a woman at the home and seized an electric taser.

    A short time later, another man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop. Police say officers seized:

    • cocaine
    • hydromorphone
    • scales
    • cash
    • cellphones

    Stephen George, 34, from Greenwood and Lytora MacArthur, 30, from Kingston have been charged with:

    • two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
    • possession of prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • possession of property obtained by crime

    Both accused were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on April 17 at 9:30 a.m.

    The woman arrested at the home was later released without charges.

