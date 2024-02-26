Two arrested, facing drugs and weapons charges: N.S. RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley arrested two people earlier this month for drug and weapon charges.

An investigation on Feb. 8 led RCMP and members of the Kentville police service to a home on Glasgow Avenue. According to a news release from the RCMP, officers arrested a woman at the home and seized an electric taser.

A short time later, another man and woman were arrested during a traffic stop. Police say officers seized:

cocaine

hydromorphone

scales

cash

cellphones

Stephen George, 34, from Greenwood and Lytora MacArthur, 30, from Kingston have been charged with:

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of property obtained by crime

Both accused were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on April 17 at 9:30 a.m.

The woman arrested at the home was later released without charges.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.