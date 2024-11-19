ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Two arrested following break-and-enter in Berry Mills, N.B.

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    The RCMP arrested two people following a break-and-enter in Berry Mills, N.B., on Nov. 10.

    Police say they responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a residence on Mcfarlane Road at around 2:26 a.m.

    When officers arrived, they learned the two suspects fled the scene into the woods nearby.

    After a short search, officers arrested a 27-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both from Moncton, at around 3:45 a.m. with help from the RCMP’s Police Dog Services.

    "As a result of an individual's quick action in calling police and providing detailed information, police were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspects," said Sgt. Ricky Leblond with the RCMP.

    "We understand that not all crimes can be reported while they are in progress, however, calling us as soon as possible and providing a detailed description of what you witnessed can make a big impact on the outcome of an investigation."

    The investigation is ongoing, according to the RCMP.

