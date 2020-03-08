HALIFAX -- Two people are dead following a house fire in Upper Salmon Creek, N.B., on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at around 8 a.m., police responded to a home, which they note was destroyed by the fire when they arrived.

The bodies of two people were located inside the home after the fire was extinguished. Police are working with the coroner's office to confirm their identities. Meanwhile, an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 1-888-506-7267.

The investigation continues.