HALIFAX -- Two people are in custody and one person is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the Halifax waterfront on Tuesday evening.

"It took about 20 seconds from the first shot to everyone running away," said John Cooke, a witness to the shooting.

Police say multiple shots were fired near Lower Water Street and Sackville Street just before 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived soon after, but failed to locate a victim or suspect in the area. Moments later, a 17-year-old youth was dropped off at the QEII Health Sciences Centre suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

It was a shocking and disturbing evening for witnesses like Cooke, who were just hanging out on the Halifax waterfront.

"I was facing the wave statue and just listening to my music in my earphones and then I hear from behind me what sounded to be like firecrackers," Cooke said.

Police say they located a vehicle believed to be involved in this incident on Main Street in Dartmouth.

Officers took two suspects in custody but no charges had been laid as of late Tuesday night.