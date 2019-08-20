

CTV Atlantic





Two people were injured when a float plane crashed near New Germany, N.S. early Tuesday evening.

Initial reports say there was nothing wrong with the plane but the emergency crews believe the pilot could have been blinded by the sun and clipped the power lines over New Germany Lake, a wide section of the LaHave River.

The male pilot suffered minor injuries and is being treated in hospital.

A female passenger had a broken leg and other injuries and was taken by EHS LifeFlight to a Halifax hospital.

Both the pilot and passenger are local people and familiar with the area.