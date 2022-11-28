Two men charged after 200 grams of cocaine, $6,000 seized from Cape Breton homes

Two men are facing charges related to cocaine trafficking after police raided two homes in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police officers executed two search warrants at homes on McGean and Barrington Streets on Nov. 18.

Officers seized 200 grams of cocaine in various forms, more than $6,000 in cash, numerous prescription pills and other drug paraphernalia during the raids, according to a police news release.

Two men – aged 59 and 38 -- were arrested but released later on.

They are due in Sydney provincial court on Dec. 20, when they will face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession of proceeds of crime.

The 39-year-old also faces a charge of careless use (unsafe storage) of a firearm.