Two men charged with attempted murder after man injured in Halifax assault

Two men are facing charges, including attempted murder, after a man was found injured in Halifax’s Fairview neighbourhood Saturday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the 0-100 block of Rufus Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found a man who has been assaulted by two men he knew.

The man was taken to hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located two suspects in a nearby residence.

Police say members of the HRP and RCMP Emergency Response teams, K9 Units, and integrated drug unit searched the residence and arrested the two suspects without incident.

Nathaniel Logan Muise, 27, and Adrian Eric Muise, 32, were set to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday to face charges of: