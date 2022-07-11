Two men face charges after allegedly using stolen vehicle to commit thefts across N.S.

Two men are facing charges after they allegedly used a stolen vehicle to commit a number of thefts across Nova Scotia this month.

Halifax Regional Police received a report on July 2 that a red Honda Civic had been stolen overnight on Robie Street.

Police say the vehicle was used in several thefts in Cape Breton, East Hants, and Kings County over the next five days.

On Thursday, members of RCMP Northeast Traffic Services responded to a driving complaint involving the red Honda Civic on Highway 4 in Howie Centre, N.S.

While heading to the vehicle’s last known location, police say they received updates of people running from the car, which had come to a stop due to a flat tire.

RCMP and Cape Breton Regional Police officers located the men and say they were safely arrested. Police allege the men were in possession of stolen property.

Joseph Gage Zachery Antoine, 25, of Wadena, Sask. is facing the following charges:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

theft under $5,000

obstructing a peace officer

John Travis MacKinnon, 32, of Truro is facing the following charges:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

theft under $5,000

Both have been remanded into custody.

Antoine is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on July 25 and MacKinnon is scheduled to appear on Aug. 8.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.