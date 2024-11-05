18-year-old arrested after Sydney homes damaged by bullets

Cape Breton police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly damaging Sydney buildings with bullets last month.

Police received reports from residents about damage to their homes they believe was caused by bullets on Brown Street between Oct. 24 and 29.

Police arrested Nathan Joshua King-Colson and seized a rifle and ammunition from his residence on Nov. 1, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.

King-Colson was remanded into custody and charged with:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless use of a firearm

breach of previous court-ordered release conditions

