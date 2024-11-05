ATLANTIC
More

    • 18-year-old arrested after Sydney homes damaged by bullets

    File image of Cape Breton Regional Police vehicle File image of Cape Breton Regional Police vehicle
    Share

    Cape Breton police arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly damaging Sydney buildings with bullets last month.

    Police received reports from residents about damage to their homes they believe was caused by bullets on Brown Street between Oct. 24 and 29.

    Police arrested Nathan Joshua King-Colson and seized a rifle and ammunition from his residence on Nov. 1, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.

    King-Colson was remanded into custody and charged with:

    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • careless use of a firearm
    • breach of previous court-ordered release conditions

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News