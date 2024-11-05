ATLANTIC
    • About 10 per cent of N.B. students not immunized against measles, as outbreak grows

    FILE - This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) FILE - This Friday, May 17, 2019 file photo shows a vial of a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine in Mount Vernon, Ohio. On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
    FREDERICTON -

    New Brunswick health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against measles after the number of cases of the disease in a recent outbreak has more than doubled since Friday.

    Sean Hatchard, spokesman for the Health Department, says measles cases in the Fredericton and the upper Saint John River Valley area have risen from five on Friday to 12 as of Tuesday morning.

    Hatchard says other suspected cases are under investigation, but he did not say how and where the outbreak of the disease began.

    He says data from the 2023-24 school year show that about 10 per cent of students were not completely immunized against the disease.

    In response to the outbreak, Horizon Health Network is hosting measles vaccine clinics on Wednesday and Friday.

    The measles virus is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of an infected person, and can be more severe in adults and infants.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2024.

