Two men are facing charges after they allegedly forced another man into a vehicle at gunpoint in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 1600 block of Hollis Street at 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 19-year-old man from China reported that he had been forced into a vehicle at gunpoint and held against his will and assaulted by two men.

He sustained minor injuries and didn’t require medical attention.

Police located the suspects and arrested them at gunpoint. Police say they are also from China and are known to the victim.

A 19-year-old man is facing charges of pointing a firearm, use of an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence, forcible confinement, and assault.

A 22-year-old man is facing a charge of forcible confinement.