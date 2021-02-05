HALIFAX -- Two men have been fined $1,000 for violating the Health Protection Act, after police responded to a gathering Thursday night in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Feb. 4, officers responded to a social gathering at a Halifax residence that ‘was exceeding the provincially mandated gathering limits’.

The current limit for household gatherings in Nova Scotia is 10 people.

Officers issued summary offence tickets to two men for violating 71(1b) of the Health Protection Act which carries a fine of $1,000.

Police are reminding the public to follow the current public health measures related to the Covid-19 emergency, including those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines.