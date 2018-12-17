

CTV Atlantic





Two people are in hospital after a vehicle left the road in Lunenburg County Sunday evening.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 3 in Mader’s Cove shortly after 10 p.m.

Police say it appears the vehicle left the highway, entered the ditch, and struck several trees before it ended up back on the highway.

There were four people inside the vehicle at the time.

One passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

Another passenger was taken to the South Shore Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver and a third passenger sustained minor injuries.

Police say they found a quantity of cannabis and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle so they conducted a field sobriety test on the driver. Police say the driver passed the test and no charges are anticipated.

The highway was closed for several hours while police examined the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.