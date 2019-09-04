

CTV Atlantic





A man and woman have been arrested after they allegedly stole a vehicle and almost struck police officers in Dartmouth, prompting one officer to fire their weapon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a complaint of a stolen vehicle on Brule Street around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officers followed the suspect vehicle, which collided with police vehicles and nearly struck the officers.

Police say one of the officers fired their weapon at the vehicle to try to stop it from striking anyone.

The suspects then fled to Ochterloney Street in the vehicle. They fled on foot after that and police were looking for them.

Police say they arrested the suspects Wednesday in the 300 block of Herring Cove Road in Halifax.

They are due to appear in appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.

Police say they consulted with Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team, but that the incident did not meet their threshold.

No injuries were reported.