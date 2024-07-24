Two teens charged with weapons-related offences following two incidents in Halifax area: police

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with two separate weapons-related incidents.

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) received a report of a disturbance at a business in the 700 block of the Bedford Highway around 6 p.m. last Thursday.

According to police, three people attended the business but were refused service because they failed to provide identification.

After a disagreement, police say they left the business, before returning a short time later.

According to HRP’s news release, two youth approached the employee and one of them showed what police believe to be a firearm and threatened the employee.

The employee was not injured.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of Prince Arthur Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S.

When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle on Stephen Street and arrested the driver and passenger. Officers also seized a loaded handgun, a quantity of cocaine and prescription pills.

Two 17-year-olds were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday to face multiple charges.

The first teen was charged with:

two counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

two counts of occupying a vehicle containing an unauthorized restricted weapon

two counts of possession of a firearm without a license

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

storing a firearm contrary to the regulations

unsafe storage of a firearm

pointing a firearm

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

assault with a weapon

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a court order

two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

The second teen was charged with:

two counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

two counts of possession of a firearm in a vehicle

two counts of possession of a firearm without a license

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

two counts of carrying a concealed weapon

two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

storing a firearm contrary to the regulations

unsafe storage of a firearm

pointing a firearm

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

failure to stop a motor vehicle

operation of a conveyance while impaired

six counts of breach of probation

four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order

