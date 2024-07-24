ATLANTIC
    • Two teens charged with weapons-related offences following two incidents in Halifax area: police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with two separate weapons-related incidents.

    Halifax Regional Police (HRP) received a report of a disturbance at a business in the 700 block of the Bedford Highway around 6 p.m. last Thursday.

    According to police, three people attended the business but were refused service because they failed to provide identification.

    After a disagreement, police say they left the business, before returning a short time later.

    According to HRP’s news release, two youth approached the employee and one of them showed what police believe to be a firearm and threatened the employee.

    The employee was not injured.

    Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of Prince Arthur Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S.

    When officers arrived, they say they found a vehicle on Stephen Street and arrested the driver and passenger. Officers also seized a loaded handgun, a quantity of cocaine and prescription pills.

    Two 17-year-olds were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday to face multiple charges.

    The first teen was charged with:

    • two counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
    • possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
    • two counts of occupying a vehicle containing an unauthorized restricted weapon
    • two counts of possession of a firearm without a license
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
    • two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
    • storing a firearm contrary to the regulations
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • pointing a firearm
    • using a firearm in the commission of an offence
    • assault with a weapon
    • two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a court order
    • two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order
    • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

    The second teen was charged with:

    • two counts of possession of a firearm or prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
    • possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
    • two counts of possession of a firearm in a vehicle
    • two counts of possession of a firearm without a license
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • two counts of carrying a concealed weapon
    • two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
    • storing a firearm contrary to the regulations
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • pointing a firearm
    • using a firearm in the commission of an offence
    • failure to stop a motor vehicle
    • operation of a conveyance while impaired
    • six counts of breach of probation
    • four counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a court order

