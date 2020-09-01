HALIFAX -- Two teenagers are dead and two people are in hospital after a single-vehicle collision in Nova Scotia’s Kings County.

The RCMP say the vehicle was travelling north on Highway 358 in Canard, N.S., Monday evening when the driver lost control.

Police say the vehicle then crossed the centreline, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

Two passengers were killed in the crash. A teenaged girl died at the scene. An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police are not releasing the exact age of the female victim at this time as they are still awaiting official confirmation of her identity from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

The male driver and another male passenger were found at the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their ages have not been released.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision and say several witnesses have provided statements.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.