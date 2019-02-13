

CTV Atlantic





Two teenagers are facing charges after a man was stabbed in Halifax on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police received a report around 1:20 a.m. Saturday that three men had attacked another man in a parking lot on Plateau Crescent. They received a second report that a man had been stabbed.

Police responded to the area and found a 20-year-old man suffering from a stab wound on Braeside Lane.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patrol officers and a K9 unit searched the area, but weren’t able to locate the suspects.

Officers arrested two suspects without incident at a home on Main Street in Halifax around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Jermain Dawson Harvey is facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. The 18-year-old Halifax man was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old boy is also facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. He was set to appear in Halifax provincial youth court on Wednesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.