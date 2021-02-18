HALIFAX -- A phone number mix-up has sent people who are looking for a New Brunswick travel registration line -- to a very different kind of adventure.

Instead of getting registered, callers wound up on an adult chat line.

This is the message that greeted callers looking to register for the New Brunswick travel registration line:

"Welcome to America's hottest chat line. Guys, hot ladies are waiting to talk to you. Press 1 now. Ladies to talk to guys free, press 2 to connect free now."

Turns out -- there was a typo in a letter sent out to 140 residents of Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix, Que. The phone number was off by just two digits.

Sandy Bulmer was one of those who received the letter.

"When I called it I kind of laughed then a little peeved off because I wasn't sure if they breached confidentiality wasn't sure if someone made a typo," Bulmer said.

In a statement, issued by the Department of Justice and Public Safety, a spokesperson writes:

"This was a clerical error that was not identified until after the letters were mailed out. We have sent new letters to these recipients explaining the error with the correct phone number. We regret the error and any confusion this has caused."

But, according to Bulmer, who lives in Listuguj First Nation, and has family in Campbellton, there's been even more miscommunication.

The letter was warning her about her travel into New Brunswick and that if she didn't abide by the regulations, her travel into the province could be revoked -- but says she had been abiding by the rules.

"It's very heart-wrenching and its very hard on mental health around here there are so many families ripped apart," Bulmer said. "We have no cases here, they have no cases in Zone 5. Yes, I understand what can happen, but I'm hoping people stay safe and they do the right thing."

So while the phone number mix-up caused some giggles – it's been no laughing matter for many families and communities divided by a border and COVID-19.

And, for the record, the correct number is 1-833-948-2800.