UPEI students grow concerned as faculty strike enters second week
Apprehension and uncertainty are emotions some students at the University of Prince Edward Island say they are feeling as a faculty strike goes into its second week.
Students are set to start exams in the middle of April and have already missed a week of class due to the job action.
“I have to work during the summer,” said student Nathan Wright. “[That’s] the starting date for my job. I’m kinda worried about if that’s going to work now.”
Students who spoke to CTV News said they worried about being ready for exams, impacts on their GPA, and a potential extension to the semester interfering with plans for work or travel this summer.
The issue is even more complex for international students, who are planning to go home right after exams end.
“I really hope the semester doesn’t get extended because a lot of international students will be flying out,” said student Ananya Bathak. “It’s just going to be difficult for us.”
Many have already booked their tickets and aren’t looking forward to the challenges and a potential hit to the wallet having to rebook on short notice would have.
However, the students CTV News spoke to were broadly sympathetic to the striking faculty.
The UPEI Faculty Association (UPEIFA) wants pay equity for contract academics, recovery of lost wages and protection against future inflation, among other things.
Decisions about whether the semester will be extended haven’t been made yet, but university officials say all options are on the table, including moving back the last day of classes or changing the exam schedule.
“All of these actually are the purview of senate at the university, and senate, of course, has faculty on it, so we wouldn’t be able to finalize those arrangements at this time,” said Greg Naterer, vice president of academic and research for UPEI.
This means the strike must end before students will know what is happening at the end of the year.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Funeral underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Nashville school shooting suspect was female former student: police
Authorities say they believe the 28-year-old female shooter who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday was a former student.
Canadian Pacific train derails in rural North Dakota and spills chemical
A Canadian Pacific train derailed in rural North Dakota Sunday night and spilled hazardous materials. But local authorities and the railroad said there is no threat to public safety.
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
LIVE NOW | Funeral underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
Gwyneth Paltrow accuser calls Utah ski crash 'serious smack'
The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 skiing collision at one of the most upscale resorts in North America took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent 'absolutely flying.' The trial in Utah hinges on who crashed into who.
MP Han Dong says he's retained lawyer, plans to sue Global News over interference report
Toronto MP Han Dong says he is taking legal action over a media report that alleged he spoke to a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 about delaying the release of two Canadians detained in China at the time.
How many COVID-19 vaccine doses should you have by now?
Here is a summary of the current COVID-19 vaccination guidelines from NACI, for both children and adults who are at increased risk of serious illness and those who are not.
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
Toronto
-
'Terrible tragedy': Politicians speak out following fatal stabbing of teen at Toronto subway station
Politicians and advocacy groups are speaking out following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy a Toronto subway station on Saturday.
-
Man who went missing after Richmond Hill house fire charged with arson
Police have located and laid a number of charges against a young man who was missing for nearly five days after he was last seen leaving his residence following a house fire and subsequent explosion.
-
Do you know this person? Police looking to ID 'unknown,' non-verbal woman found in GTA Monday
Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an 'unknown,' non-verbal woman after she was found Monday by a concerned citizen in the Greater Toronto Area.
Calgary
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Funeral underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
Man sent to hospital after crash that closed section of Glenmore Trail
Calgary police says a section of Glenmore Trail has been closed for a serious crash on Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Police find 6th and 7th bodies inside site of Old Montreal fire
Police say they have found the sixth and seventh bodies inside a building in Old Montreal that burned down 11 days ago and do not expect find any more victims. With the death toll now expected to remain at seven, police said they can begin to focus their efforts on finding the cause of the deadly March 16 fire.
-
Quebec proposes extending nurses' bonuses to June
Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel is proposing the bonuses paid to nurses — which are set to expire next Thursday — be extended at least through June.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Edmonton
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Funeral underway for Edmonton officers killed in the line of duty
The appreciation and respect shown by the public after two Edmonton Police Service officers were killed in the line of duty has not gone unnoticed, their families said in a statement ahead of the regimental funeral on Monday.
-
In Pictures: Remembering Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
On March 27, a regimental funeral will be held for Edmonton Police Service Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan who were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023.
-
'It's horrific': Calgary house explosion injures 10 people
The Calgary Fire Department says at least 10 people were injured in a 'sudden and devastating' explosion in the city's northeast on Monday that completely destroyed one home.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is why the defence says Wright should be found not guilty of 1998 Sudbury murder
Closing arguments are being heard at the Sudbury courthouse Monday in the trial for the man accused of killing Renee Sweeney in 1998 with the defence saying there is plenty of reasonable doubt to support an acquittal.
-
Nashville school shooting suspect was female former student: police
Authorities say they believe the 28-year-old female shooter who killed three children and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday was a former student.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
London
-
Homicide investigation in London
The victim of a suspicious death in London over the weekend has been identified and police have now deemed the incident a homicide.
-
Driver returns to scene of hit and run
A man is recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in London early Monday morning.
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in weekend dirt bike accident
First responders arrived to a section of the former River Road Golf Course around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening where one person had died and a second was suffering from serious injuries. The tragic accident occurred on the former site of River Road Golf Course, which is not maintained, and is prohibited from anyone being on the premises.
Winnipeg
-
House fire on Manitoba First Nation leaves 11-year-old dead: RCMP
A house fire on a Manitoba First Nation on Saturday has left an 11-year-old boy dead.
-
Why so many women are experiencing burnout
A pair of mental health experts in Manitoba are warning that women are putting unrealistic expectations on themselves, leading to burnout and emotional fatigue.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
Ottawa
-
NHL commissioner in Ottawa to meet with officials, attend Senators game
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is in Ottawa today with a schedule that includes meeting with the mayor, officials from the National Capital Commission and attending the Senators game against the Florida Panthers.
-
Freeland's budget to include grocery rebate for lower income Canadians, here's what else to expect Tuesday
The 2023 federal budget will include a one-time 'grocery rebate' for Canadians with lower incomes who may be struggling with the rising cost of food, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Rigorous' cost management needed as $5B Centre Block renovation proceeds: AG report
Despite delayed decision-making by parliamentarians, Canada's massive renovation of Parliament Hill's Centre Block is being effectively managed so far, according to a new audit. However, 'rigorous' cost management will be needed as the work proceeds, cautions auditor general Karen Hogan.
Saskatoon
-
Nearly a third of Saskatoon's water-main networks contain asbestos, CTV News investigation finds
Nearly a third of Saskatoon's water-main networks contain asbestos, according to data uncovered by the investigative team at CTV News' W5.
-
Saskatoon Blades hope 'sound, structured' style might be enough to stave off Bedard
The Saskatoon Blades anticipate Friday’s playoff opener against the Regina Pats could be another sold-out game.
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
Vancouver
-
Incident involving truck carrying caged chickens closes Highway 1 in Langley, B.C.
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley, B.C., has reopened after an hours-long closure due to an incident involving a truck transporting live chickens.
-
Man killed in downtown Vancouver stabbing, murder charge laid
One man is dead and another has been charged with murder after a stabbing outside of a downtown Vancouver Starbucks Sunday.
-
BC Place introduces $5 menu
A cheaper option is coming to concession stands at Vancouver's BC Place this week, as the stadium prepares to offer a limited range of $5 items.
Regina
-
Regina mother stands trial for 2nd-degree murder in death of 18-month-old son
A woman accused of killing her 18-month-old son sat holding a small teddy bear in the prisoner’s box as she listened to prosecutors outline the evidence against her on the first day of trial.
-
Sask. judge grants bail for Quewezance sisters who say they were wrongfully imprisoned nearly 30 years ago
A pair of Saskatchewan sisters have been granted bail after spending almost 30 years in prison for what they describe as a wrongful conviction.
-
Sask. village loses arena in late night 'inferno'
The Village of Liberty is grieving the loss of its rink after it fell victim to a late night 'inferno' over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island councillor resigns after referring to mayor as 'Mr. Hitler'
A municipal councillor on Vancouver Island has resigned effective immediately after referring to the mayor as "Mr. Hitler" during a public council meeting.
-
New rapid bus to connect West Shore with downtown Victoria next month
BC Transit is unveiling a new bus route that will connect the West Shore area with downtown Victoria.
-
Sidney Street Market returning after 3-year hiatus
The popular Sidney Street Market is returning to the seaside town this summer, following a years-long hiatus due to the pandemic.