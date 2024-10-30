Upper Sackville, N.S., home heavily damaged by fire

A home in Upper Sackville, N.S., was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey home in the 3200 block of Sackville Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency says it took about four hours to completely extinguish the flames.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

