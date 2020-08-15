HALIFAX -- On Saturday at the Grand Parade in Halifax, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay unveiled the 2020 Veterans' Week poster – marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Commemorating the end of the Second World War, the poster features Corporal (Ret'd) Anne McNamara and her husband, Flying Officer (Ret'd) Howard McNamara.

Anne served as a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force's entertainment unit, which performed musicals to strengthen morale amongst soldiers, while Howard was a Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot who served in North Africa, Britain and Italy.

The McNamaras are superimposed on a photo showing Canadian service members celebrating in Vancouver after hearing the news of Victory over Japan and the end of the Second World War. Meanwhile, Vicky (Goodyear) Luscombe, who drives a jeep in an accompanying image, served in the Canadian Women's Army Corps.

"From the declaration of war in September 1939 until the surrender of Japan nearly six years later, more than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served across almost every theatre of the Second World War," said MacAulay. "The contributions they made helped to secure a return to peace for millions around the world, and are represented by Vicky Luscombe and Anne and Howard McNamara here today. I remain forever grateful for their service."

Veterans Affairs Canada notes the unveiling was attended by members of the Luscombe family.