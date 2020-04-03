Fundy National Park in N.B. closed during COVID-19 pandemic
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 7:09AM ADT
Image of Fundy National Park (Photo Courtesy: Fundy National Park)
HALIFAX -- Parks Canada is asking people to stay home and not visit Fundy National Park in New Brunswick.
In support of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, vehicle access to the park is suspended until further notice.
As well, visitor services are suspended and park facilities are closed.
Parks Canada staff will be monitoring the park and stopping anyone attempting to ignore the restrictions.