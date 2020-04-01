HALIFAX -- Halifax Mayor Mike Savage has a stern warning for people who are breaking into closed parks and sports fields amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Savage released a video on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, reminding the public that parks and sports fields in the Halifax Regional Municipality are closed.

Savage says he has received reports of people climbing fences, moving barricades, and even removing locks to get into parks and sports fields.

“Some of you may think you’re not vulnerable to COVID-19 -- and by the way, you are -- but think about everybody else,” said Savage.

“That kind of activity is not only reckless, it’s dangerous and it’s illegal, and you can and you will be charged.”

Savage thanked those who are following the rules and noted that, the sooner everyone complies, the sooner the parks and fields will reopen.

"We'll get through this together and the fields will be open someday, but only when we all do the right things. These are closed right now."

Our @hfxgov parks and fields remain closed. We know this is hard, but it’s necessary. Please obey the rules and help us #FlattenTheCurve @hfxrec @HfxRegPolice #COVID19NS pic.twitter.com/VpeAJwlaSC — Office of the Mayor (@MikeSavageHFX) March 31, 2020

The warning comes as police in the province start to crack down on people who are violating Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Act, which was declared last month in response to the pandemic.

Halifax Regional Police have issued at least two tickets -- one to a 57-year-old man in Shubie Park Monday afternoon and another to a 44-year-old woman in Point Pleasant Park Sunday afternoon.

The tickets each carry a fine of $697.50.

In Truro, N.S., a 42-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were ticketed for walking their dogs in a closed soccer field Tuesday evening.

On Sunday, the Truro Police Service issued a ticket to a 65-year-old man for failing to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.