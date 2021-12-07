Three vehicle collision shuts down part of Nova Scotia’s Highway 101
A section of Highway 101 has been closed following an accident Tuesday. (Courtesy: Bill Roberts)
A section of Highway 101 has been shut down following a three vehicle collision on Tuesday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened shortly before 1 p.m. near Exit 7.
Police say at least one person has been transported to hospital.
Traffic is currently being diverted through Windsor, N.S.
A collision reconstructionist has been called to the scene. Police expect the highway to remain closed for several hours.
More to come.