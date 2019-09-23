

CTV Atlantic





The Reversing Falls Bridge is well-known throughout the region as a magnet for tourists.

Sadly though, it also has a darker reputation that goes back decades, as the site where many people have gone to end their lives.

A small group of people in Saint John is trying to do something about it. It includes Kathy Clegg, who works a regular shift on the Reversing Falls Bridge.

"I came for a few hours Friday afternoon," Clegg said. "I went away, came back Saturday morning first thing. Was here Saturday overnight and was back here (Monday) morning."

She is among a handful of volunteers who hope to intervene, if someone comes to the bridge to take their life.

"Save a life -- just one life -- that's all that matters," said Clegg.

The bridge has been the scene of many tragedies. Over the past decade, police have been called here more than 250 times for so-called "mental health issues."

So far this year, a new annual record has been set with 32 calls to the bridge.

Monday, passers-by said the volunteer vigil on the bridge and all the new posters, are sending a positive message.

"We are out here, we do love you, and will stand behind you and listen to your problems," said Saint John resident Randy Anthony, who is also a volunteer. "There's no reason to jump off these bridges. There are people who care about you."

Social worker Laura Gatien says the community is responding to the awful tally at the reversing falls bridge.

"There's lots of discussion," she said. "People are wondering how to get involved."

As for the volunteer effort?

"I think it's great that, this shows people in need that there are people that care," she said.

Gatien says it's important that anyone suffering from mental health issues be connected with professional help.

Though some say, that is an issue as well.

"The main thing is yes, our resources are lacking," Clegg said. "We need more of them. We need more support for people that do have mental illness or mental health issues because that support is really lacking."

There has been a long-standing debate as to whether some form of suicide prevention barrier should be installed on the Reversing Falls Bridge. In the meantime though, a small group of volunteers is providing a quiet presence here, hoping to prevent further tragedy.

If you want to speak to someone about suicide or suicidal thoughts there are people available and waiting to talk.

In Nova Scotia, you can contact the mobile crisis team at 1-888-429-8167

For people in New Brunswick, Chimo helpline can be called at 1-800-667-5005

In P.E.I, the phone number to call is 1-800-218-2885.

You can also call kids help phone at 1-800-668-6868 or visit their website at www.kidshelpphone.ca

For support after suicide, you can go to teenmentalhealth.org.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron.