    • Volunteer search group says more talks needed to flesh out proposed Nova Scotia Guard

    Members of the Eastern Shore Ground Search and Rescue team help dig out a home in Cape Breton, N.S., following a record snowfall on the island and in the northeastern part of the province, in a Feb. 2024, handout photo. The provincial government is proposing the establishment of a new volunteer guard group to assist with natural disasters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-ESGSR, Ron Jeppeson Members of the Eastern Shore Ground Search and Rescue team help dig out a home in Cape Breton, N.S., following a record snowfall on the island and in the northeastern part of the province, in a Feb. 2024, handout photo. The provincial government is proposing the establishment of a new volunteer guard group to assist with natural disasters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-ESGSR, Ron Jeppeson
    The president of the Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue Association says she's keeping an open mind after meeting with the premier about his plans to create a new volunteer corps.

    However, Sherry Veinot says it's still early stages and it's not clear how the province's 23 volunteer search and rescue teams will fit into the proposed Nova Scotia Guard.

    Last month, Premier Tim Houston announced his government would create a type of register composed of volunteers with skills who can be called on during emergencies such as natural disasters.

    Venoit says it will take more than discussions with the provincial government to get the volunteer corps in place.

    A spokeswoman for Houston says two virtual meetings were held on Sunday with search and rescue and volunteer firefighting organizations.

    Catherine Klimek says talks on how the Nova Scotia Guard will be structured will continue over the summer months.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

