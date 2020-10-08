HALIFAX -- Social media is all abuzz with talk about mask protest Friday at a Halifax Walmart for which shoppers are being encouraged to show up not wearing a mask.

Walmart has spoken out against it, health officials are taking it seriously -- and so are police.

The reaction to the protest from shoppers at the store on Thursday is that the protesters are "crazy."

Such a planned gathering would also directly contravene a public health measure as the wearing of masks in public places has been mandated to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Lisa Barrett is an infectious disease expert and is taking this "no mask" shopping threat seriously.

"I get expressing yourself and I get personal decision making in a free country, but that has to be in the context of knowledge," Dr. Barrett said.

Barrett says people are correct in saying active COVID cases are low in Nova Scotia, however that does not mean we have no virus.

"It is respiratory virus season," Dr. Barrett said. "We don't know exactly how much virus is in our community. We know it's slow but it's not gone."

Dr. Barrett also says despite what she calls excellent public health information being dispensed daily, it's clear it's still not sinking in with some people -- and that's potentially dangerous.

"If we stop doing the things, like masking, that keep us safe and keep other safes, not masking is akin to lighting a fire in public," she said.

In a statement, Walmart came down hard on the planned demonstration.

Customers refusing to wear a facemask will be denied entry and Walmart has been working closely with mall security and Halifax Regional Police.

The statement, from Adam Grachnik, the director of Walmart corporate affairs,said, in part: "We trust our customers and believe the vast majority are abiding by our policy. Customers refusing to wear a face covering will continue to be denied entry to the store in accordance with provincial legislation and our company policy. We are collaborating with mall security and Halifax Regional Police about the planned demonstration."

Halifax Regional Police say they are aware of the situation and said they will be watching it closely and will take appropriate action if required.