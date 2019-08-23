

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 66-year-old man who was on a temporary absence from the minimum-security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Jack Woods failed to return to a community-based residential facility in Moncton on Thursday after he had been granted an unescorted temporary absence.

Woods is five-feet-seven inches tall and weighs 223 pounds. He is described as having a "fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair. He has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm, skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm, and is missing his left and right little fingers," said a news release from the Correctional Service of Canada.

Woods is serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woods is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.