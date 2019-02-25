

CTV Atlantic





Is there something you've always wanted to do and never had the chance?

A Nova Scotia foundation makes dreams come true -- for seniors.

One of the co-founders of We Are Young is being recognized for changing the lives of the elderly.

It's the simple things, like getting a makeover, or watching a parade – and that generates a smile that makes it all worthwhile.

Katie Mahoney co-founded We Are Young with Cara Chisholm.

“Colleen has wanted to ride on a Zamboni since she was five years old,” Mahoney said. “That was something that we were able to do right here in our community that really didn't cost us a whole lot.”

At just 26 years old, Mahoney is trying to bridge the gaps between generations -- and she's succeeding by granting wishes to seniors across Nova Scotia.

“We're living in a province with the highest aging population per capita,” Mahoney said. “How many other elders are out there, wanting to reconnect with people or have more companionship in their life, or on a bigger scale, what are some dreams and aspirations that they still have that for some reason were unable to be fulfilled?”

Now, she might have her own wish granted.

“I've dedicated my time to this organization because our elders are still worth it,” Mahoney says in a video for the Women of Worth Award, from l'Oreal Paris.

The company recognized 10 women across the country with $10,000 for their organizations.

That money means a lot more wishes for people like Jim Legge.

“It's like, what's number one on your bucket list?” Legge said. “That's stroked off for me, so I've already done that.”

Riding in a glider plane was a lifelong dream for Legge.

Now, he hopes Mahoney can help even more seniors.

“I can do nothing but pat them on the back,” Legge said. “I think they're wonderful people who are doing wonderful things for other people. They're so incredibly selfless. They're really quite amazing, the amount of work that they put in just to bring other people's wishes come true.”

If Mahoney gets the most votes on her video, she will earn an additional $10,000 which will allow We Are Young to make more dreams come true.

“At any age, you can still do the things you love,” Mahoney said.

Voting is open on the Women of Worth website until March 4.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.