‘We’d have to start back at ground zero’: Fundraising efforts continue at historic N.B. hall

The future of a historic and beloved community hall located in southeast New Brunswick is very much up in the air.

The Harvey Hall, located in the community of Harvey about 45 minutes south of Moncton, was built in 1884 as a community centre.

Over the years, it has been used for a variety of different events, and this summer, musician David Myles and comedian James Mullinger performed there.

Jane West Chrysostom is the vice president of the board of directors for the hall and is part of a group of volunteers that have been overseeing the direction of the iconic building.

“That hall has said goodbye to people at funerals. It has cheered weddings. It has recruited military back in its heyday. It was a school in the aftermath of a local school burning,” said West Chrysostom.

“It has been a venue for unbelievably moving musical events. It is a place that has been in people’s hearts and minds since it was built. So it would be just be a devastating loss to have that building go dormant or to lose it all together.”

The hall was closed for about six years until volunteers began a restoration project last year.

Decommissioned railway ties were placed underneath the building to stabilize the overall structure while work was done on the roof and windows.

A provincial grant of $25,000 was given to the board with the agreement the money would have to be matched through fundraising efforts or they would have to give it back.

“Regrettably, that’s not enough for that big roof that needs to be replaced. So we’ve been spearheading all kinds of fundraising efforts and minimal profits from the shows that we’ve been putting on there to make up that difference. If we don’t spend that money by the fall with a successful campaign, we have to forfeit that $25,000 grant, which would be devastating because then we’d have to start back at ground zero,” said West Chrysostom.

The board needs close to $20,000 to match the provincial grant.

“Right now, it’s a grassroots funding effort,” she said. “People from the community have been giving $10, $40, they can give what they can afford but it’s those few benefactors, those few patrons that really see what the treasure and the value of that iconic structure and what it has done for the community. It’s a community shared space and so many people can benefit from it.”

More events are planned for the summer and West Chrysostom hopes people will come see for themselves the 100-seat venue known for its acoustics and intimate atmosphere.

