'We need urgent action': Climate change rally to be held in Halifax
With another major weather system bearing down on the region, climate change is once again top of mind for many.
“We need urgent action” says Sadie Quinn.
Quinn and others plan to lead the charge, organizing Fridays’ Global Youth Rally for Climate Change in Halifax.
“This is our future we’re talking about. Climate change is obviously here now, it’s not something that is coming in the future but it’s only going to get worse,” Quinn says. “We would like to be able to have long and happy lives and have careers and raise children.”
On the heels of post-tropical storm Fiona, a February deep freeze, fires, and floods, Rae Steeves says Nova Scotians have heard the alarm bells and are ready to react.
“I do think that Nova Scotia is waking up, people are getting angrier but I do think that it’s really about time and that we should take that anger and fuel it into action,” says Steeves.
“We are really proud and honoured to stand with the youth on this,” says Joanne Bull, a community engagement officer with the Ecology Action Centre.
Bull says giving youth a voice is important and she hopes the government is listening. She wants climate issues to become a focal point for policy makers.
“We really need the government to make good on their promises that they’ve made already. We have to stop burning coal in this province, we need some form of coastal protection, we need to protect those areas of the landscape that we have identified as being ecologically important Bull says.”
“We’ve seen a lot of political squabbling, we’ve seen a lot of delay tactics on even some of the most basic pieces of legislation like the coastal protection act that’s trying to protect Nova Scotia from things like sea level rise and storm surge.”
Rally organizers say they’ll keep putting pressure on the decision makers.
“We’re going to keep striking until the government takes genuine action,” Steeves says.
That’s a point they, and youth around the world, hope to make at tomorrow's rallies.
Friday’s event starts at city hall at 12:30 p.m.
The group will then march through the streets of downtown Halifax, before returning to city hall for speeches at Grande Parade.
Last year’s event was cancelled by post-tropical storm Fiona.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
Singh to prioritize 'lowering prices for Canadians' bill, Poilievre pushing 'building homes, not bureaucracy' bill
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is slamming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plans to implore grocery stores to stabilize prices and improve competition as 'vague' and unlikely to prompt change, attempting to frame the New Democrats as the only party that will take tackling "corporate greed" seriously, with plans to push the issue when Parliament resumes.
Toronto
-
15-year-old in hospital after being hit and pinned underneath SUV in east Toronto
A 15-year-old is in hospital after being hit struck by an SUV and pinned underneath it in Scarborough.
-
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
-
Bride says Toronto taxi company left disabled father-in-law 'stranded' at church for hours
A new bride is speaking out after she says a Toronto taxi company left her disabled father-in-law “stranded" on her wedding day, delaying the festivities for hours and leaving him "humiliated."
Calgary
-
Calgary parents demand apology, refunds from company connected to E. coli outbreak
Calgary parents whose children became ill from an E. coli outbreak involving 11 local daycares are demanding an apology from the company responsible for cooking and distributing food to the facilities.
-
Calgary woman who admitted to torturing, kill cats sentenced to more than 6 years
A Calgary woman diagnosed as a psychopath will serve more than five years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty.
-
Controversial speaker returning to Lethbridge this weekend, concerns being raised
A controversial speaker whose speech was interrupted by protests at the University of Lethbridge is February is set to give a talk at a different location on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Mohawk Mothers seek halt to excavation amid former Montreal hospital grave search
A group of Indigenous elders known as the Mohawk Mothers are in court today to stop drilling and excavation at the site of a former Montreal hospital where they think unmarked graves may be located.
-
Angela Price has tumour removed from groin, advocates for check-ups
Angela Price had a tumour removed from the inside of her thigh, she announced in a series of stories on Instagram on Wednesday, describing the melanoma and all the procedures she's endured.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Albertans hold most average consumer debt in Canada: report
According to a consumer trends report released Thursday by Equifax, residents of the province held the highest average amount of non-mortgage debt in the second quarter of 2023 at $24,439. The average for all of Canada: more than 10 per cent less at $21,131.
-
Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K
The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto man charged with Sault murder in 'random act of violence'
A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam, B.C., man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam, B.C., man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Mountie standing in the bedroom.
London
-
Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
London, Ont. mother speaks out after witnessing son riding bicycle being struck by car
Andrea Loewen Nair said she is mortified after her teenaged son was struck by a vehicle while they were travelling in the south-end of the city near White Oaks Mall on Monday.
-
$2-million in damage after fire breaks out at Sarnia, Ont. storage facility
A large fire at a U-Haul storage facility in Sarnia has caused at estimated $2-million in damage, Sarnia Fire Rescue Services said on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government’s websites remained down as of Thursday afternoon.
-
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Ottawa
-
Father asks Ottawa Bylaw officers to show empathy after receiving ticket in school zone
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
-
Ontario government initiating third-party review of the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority
Frustrations with the lack of school bus service in Ottawa reached a boiling point this week, with an Ottawa councillor removed from a meeting after raising questions about compensation for parents left chauffeuring their kids to school.
-
OC Transpo admits full trains leaving some passengers at O-Train stations
OC Transpo concedes some passengers have been forced to wait for the next train at Confederation Line stations during the morning and afternoon peak periods, as more riders return to the system following the Labour Day weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
-
Saskatchewan considers notwithstanding clause to keep school pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is ready to use the notwithstanding clause to protect a new rule requiring parental permission for transgender and nonbinary students to use different names or pronouns at school.
Vancouver
-
Joffre Lakes Provincial Park has official reopening date
After three weeks of uncertainty, an agreement has been reached to reopen a popular B.C. park to the public.
-
DNA match in Ibrahim Ali murder case as exact as identical twins, B.C. court is told
An RCMP expert testifying at Ibrahim Ali's murder trial says she's never seen a DNA match as close as the one between the suspect and samples found on his alleged victim - except for DNA matches between identical twins.
-
Former police chief to review Chinatown stabbing suspect's release
The decision to grant day release privileges to the man accused in a triple-stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood last weekend will be reviewed by a former police chief from B.C.'s Fraser Valley.
Regina
-
Street gang investigation leads to arrest of 10 people in Regina, including teen boy
An investigation done by the Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit (SGU) led to the arrest of 10 people, including a 13-year-old boy.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
-
Regina 11th Avenue revitalization work ceases due to high costs
Work has wrapped up for the year on the Regina's 11th Avenue restoration project, as the city reviews it due to higher than expected costs.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United MLA's defection to Conservative Party of BC gives them official party status
There was a major shift in B.C. politics Wednesday — Abbotsford MLA Bruce Banman left the BC United party to join the Conservative Party of BC.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.