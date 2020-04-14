HALIFAX -- The demand for protective masks has increased as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes on, so Maritimers are stepping up to do what they can to fill their communities’ needs – one stitch at a time.

In Mabou, N.S. there is a small army of volunteer mask-makers.

“We're putting a button on the side of the hat and the reason for the button is so that the elastic that's on these masks will hook onto the button,” says mask-maker Christene MacDonald.

“Nurses, for example, will not have to have them tied behind their ears for their 12-hour shift.”

The curtain is closed at the Savoy Theatre in Glace Bay, N.S. so staff are channelling their energy into contributing to the cause.

“Originally we were only going to do 300, because I didn’t really think there would be that much of a need,” says Pam Leader, the executive director at the Savoy Theatre.

“It was Sarah who suggested, 'Let's make 761, that's how many seats we have.' So that's our aim.”

Tara Milburn is the president and CEO of Ethical Swag, a clothing company based out of Sydney, N.S. She says her company has been distributing masks, 200 at a time, around the community.

“I noticed that one of our suppliers was redeploying their factory to make cotton jersey masks and I thought it was a way to sort of bring those in to our local community to help charities and not-for-profits that are still in front of the public,” says Milburn.

Individuals are also stepping up to contribute. For Sandy Smallwood, of Beaver Bank, N.S., each stitch means she’s making a difference.

“It would give me something to do and maybe I could help someone at the same time,” says Smallwood.

MacDonald says the demand for masks has been so high, it is beyond what her group can handle.

“What we need is groups to start up in New Glasgow, Antigonish, Guysborough, Cheticamp, Margaree, Baddeck, all of these areas. The need is great and we need you,” says MacDonald.