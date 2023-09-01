'We're always in discussion': City says Magnetic Hill concert site still a viable venue for Moncton

Lisa Brush has seen some of the biggest names in music from the comfort of her own back yard.

Brush's company has an office overlooking the Magnetic Hill concert site in Moncton, where bands like U2, AC/DC, the Eagles and The Rolling Stones have played.

However, the site has been vacant since country super star Luke Bryan performed there in 2019.

Brush says she would love to see the hill full again.

"For the short period of time it gets busy up here, it's worth it," said Brush.

"It makes summer a little bit more fun and exciting and it gives us something to look forward to. For us here, we work here as well, so it mixes it up a little bit."

Not only does she love the big-name concerts, Brush also enjoys the days leading up to the show.

"It's so busy," she said. "I take pictures because it starts as nothing and it grows and the stages are growing. Each day it gets bigger and bigger. People are driving bumper to bumper and, the day of, you see people walking on the street and they're happy and excited."

Guns N' Roses played in front of over 20,000 people at the Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium on the campus of the Université de Moncton a month ago.

Just last weekend, Dieppe hosted the three-day YQM Country Festival with over 20,000 fans at each show.

So, is Magnetic Hill still needed and is it even a viable venue for the city?

Shane Porter, the director of events and venues for the City of Moncton, thinks so.

"Magnetic hill is a great property. We've hosted some magnificent events. The nice part of the offerings we have here in the City of Moncton is we have two great venues," said Porter.

"We've got a stadium setting at UdeM and a field setting at Magnetic Hill."

Porter said Guns N' Roses played at the stadium and not Magnetic Hill because it was the promoter's choice.

"We've been talking about the university for many years, out at the stadium, and they felt it worked better for this show. The nice part is we get to offer both types of venues and promoters can choose what works best for them," said Porter.

Even though the Magnetic Hill site is over 10 kilometres away from downtown Moncton, massive shows on the hill mean big business on Main Street.

"It would mean that every hotel room is booked for probably multiple days," said John Wishart, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton CEO.

"The spin-off benefits are for the entire southeast region. Even Shediac would benefit. The Albert County coast would benefit."

Wishart said shows with 40,000 or 50,000 spectators or more is a huge plus for the community.

"I'm really hoping that Magnetic Hill can be added to our concert infrastructure. I said to someone recently that I feel like Moncton is getting its concert mojo back and I really feel that's the final missing piece," said Wishart.

When asked if there were any concerts in the works at either venue for next summer, Porter said there is lots of discussion, but until there’s an announcement, nothing is real.

"I can't get into details, but I can tell you we're always in discussion," he said.