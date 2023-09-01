'We're always in discussion': City says Magnetic Hill concert site still a viable venue for Moncton
Lisa Brush has seen some of the biggest names in music from the comfort of her own back yard.
Brush's company has an office overlooking the Magnetic Hill concert site in Moncton, where bands like U2, AC/DC, the Eagles and The Rolling Stones have played.
However, the site has been vacant since country super star Luke Bryan performed there in 2019.
Brush says she would love to see the hill full again.
"For the short period of time it gets busy up here, it's worth it," said Brush.
"It makes summer a little bit more fun and exciting and it gives us something to look forward to. For us here, we work here as well, so it mixes it up a little bit."
Not only does she love the big-name concerts, Brush also enjoys the days leading up to the show.
"It's so busy," she said. "I take pictures because it starts as nothing and it grows and the stages are growing. Each day it gets bigger and bigger. People are driving bumper to bumper and, the day of, you see people walking on the street and they're happy and excited."
Guns N' Roses played in front of over 20,000 people at the Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium on the campus of the Université de Moncton a month ago.
Just last weekend, Dieppe hosted the three-day YQM Country Festival with over 20,000 fans at each show.
So, is Magnetic Hill still needed and is it even a viable venue for the city?
Shane Porter, the director of events and venues for the City of Moncton, thinks so.
"Magnetic hill is a great property. We've hosted some magnificent events. The nice part of the offerings we have here in the City of Moncton is we have two great venues," said Porter.
"We've got a stadium setting at UdeM and a field setting at Magnetic Hill."
Porter said Guns N' Roses played at the stadium and not Magnetic Hill because it was the promoter's choice.
"We've been talking about the university for many years, out at the stadium, and they felt it worked better for this show. The nice part is we get to offer both types of venues and promoters can choose what works best for them," said Porter.
Even though the Magnetic Hill site is over 10 kilometres away from downtown Moncton, massive shows on the hill mean big business on Main Street.
"It would mean that every hotel room is booked for probably multiple days," said John Wishart, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton CEO.
"The spin-off benefits are for the entire southeast region. Even Shediac would benefit. The Albert County coast would benefit."
Wishart said shows with 40,000 or 50,000 spectators or more is a huge plus for the community.
"I'm really hoping that Magnetic Hill can be added to our concert infrastructure. I said to someone recently that I feel like Moncton is getting its concert mojo back and I really feel that's the final missing piece," said Wishart.
When asked if there were any concerts in the works at either venue for next summer, Porter said there is lots of discussion, but until there’s an announcement, nothing is real.
"I can't get into details, but I can tell you we're always in discussion," he said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
This isn't what I ordered: Lawsuits accuse Burger King, others of ads that misrepresent their foods
Food ads have long made their subjects look bigger, juicier and crispier than they are in real life. But some consumers say those mouth-watering ads can cross the line into deception, and that's leading to a growing number of lawsuits.
Mohamed Al-Fayed, former Harrods owner whose son dated Princess Diana, dead at 94
Mohamed al-Fayed, the self-made Egyptian billionaire who bought the Harrods department store and promoted the discredited conspiracy theory that the British royal family was behind the death of his son and Diana, Princess of Wales, has died, Fulham Football Club said in a statement.
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Nova Scotia becomes first province to stop holding immigration detainees
Nova Scotia has become the first province to stop holding immigration detainees on behalf of the federal government.
After years of fighting, a praying football coach got his job back. Now he's unsure he wants it
An assistant high school football coach in Washington state who lost his job during a controversy over his public post-game prayers is back on the sideline after the U.S. Supreme Court held that his practice was protected by the Constitution.
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
'Pure exploration': NASA scientists share excitement as they plan for asteroid samples drop
In less than a month, a capsule full of NASA's first asteroid samples will hit our atmosphere and sail down to a landing zone in the Utah desert before being carefully contained and transported for analysis. Here's how NASA plans to pull it off – and what it is hoping to learn.
The biggest difference between Hurricanes Ian and Idalia? Where – and what – they hit
The full scope of Hurricane Idalia's destruction is still coming into focus, but experts say one thing is clear: It could have been more like the damage wrought by Hurricane Ian had it hit anywhere else on the Florida coast.
Toronto
-
Police arrest man who allegedly fled scene of GTA crash that left exchange student, 22, dead
A 26-year-old man who allegedly fled after fatally striking a female cyclist in Malton last week has been arrested.
-
Puppy stolen from Toronto home in daylight theft; 2 suspects seen fleeing
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole a four-month-old bulldog puppy, along with several pieces of jewelry, from a home in Toronto on Thursday.
-
Suspect in deadly Toronto shooting still at large, police say
A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corso Italia last week has now been identified by police but investigators say they have not yet been able to locate him.
Calgary
-
Record-high home sales and another inventory drop for Calgary last month
Calgary saw record-high home sales in August but low inventory remains an issue, according to a new report.
-
4 youth charged with mischief after Empress Theatre incident in Fort Macleod
Four youth have been charged in relation to an incident at a Fort Macleod Pride event last week at the historic Empress Theatre, where the suspects are alleged to have thrown fisher and marten lure oil at the wall, releasing a foul odour.
-
New fences, gate controls among international border upgrades since 'Freedom Convoy'
The Canadian Border Services Agency is improving the perimeter fences, gate controls and road infrastructure at 11 border crossings between the United States and Canada following the 'Freedom Convoy' protests blockaded several crossings last year.
Montreal
-
Quebec school districts are improperly handling teacher misconduct cases: report
Quebec's education minister says it doesn't make sense that a teacher can commit sexual misconduct and then be transferred without consequences to another school district. Bernard Drainville made his comments Friday in reaction to a report that identified numerous shortcomings in how misconduct cases against teachers are treated within the school network.
-
Boil water advisory issued for Longueuil, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
A boil water advisory has been issued for Longueuil, Boucherville and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville due to E. coli bacteria in the water system.
-
Montreal blue-collar union says worker's suicide came after harassment
The union representing Montreal blue-collar workers says it's a toxic workplace as it highlighted the story of Marie-Hélène Henry, who they say faced months of harassment before she took her own life.
Edmonton
-
Homicide detectives investigating northwest Edmonton suspicious death
Firefighters found a dead man in a northwest Edmonton home early Friday morning and homicide detectives are investigating the death.
-
Edmonton bus driver injured in attack, 2 teens charged
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the assault of a bus driver in Edmonton on Tuesday.
-
Cyclist killed in Highway 16 collision near Sherwood Park
Early information from RCMP is that a crash on Highway 16 in Strathcona County early Friday morning is fatal.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
-
Responding to a fire, West Nipissing police uncover cache of stolen goods
A vehicle fire in West Nipissing on Monday led police to a surprising discovery: a large array of items that had recently been reported stolen.
-
Police cleared in northern Ont. arrest that left woman with broken ribs
Police were not at fault when a stabbing suspect suffered broken ribs and a fractured sternum during an arrest in northern Ontario, the province’s police watchdog said Friday.
London
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle in east London, Ont.
A cyclist has been sent to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of the city on Friday afternoon.
-
Student influx adds to London’s housing crunch
It’s move-in weekend, as thousands of post-secondary students descend on London, Ont. to attend Western University and Fanshawe College.
-
Fire damages popular restaurant in Grand Bend, Ont. on eve of long weekend
Firefighters from Lambton Shores responded to reports of fire and thick smoke at F.I.N.E. A Restaurant on Ontario Street just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
Human remains found near Lundar: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have found the remains of a man reported missing earlier this week.
-
North End Sewage Treatment Plant budget could be increasing by nearly $500M
The budget for upgrading the North End Sewage Treatment Plant could be increasing by nearly $500 million.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents lose upwards of $2,000 in Taylor Swift ticket scams, police say
In a media release, Ottawa police say investigators in the Fraud Unit have received an increase in reports of fake ticket sales for the sold-out Taylor Swift concerts in recent weeks.
-
Students at CHEO’s school left without a ride to school due to bus driver shortage
The bus driver shortage in Ottawa is leaving some students with complex medical and physical needs without a ride to school this fall.
-
CRA fires 120 employees after review of 'inappropriately claimed' CERB payments
The Canada Revenue Agency has fired 120 employees following an internal review of those who 'inappropriately claimed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit' during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
89-year-old man dies following Saskatoon crash
Saskatoon police say an 89-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon city council hikes parking fines, penalties for late tax payments to shave down budget gap
On Thursday, councillors briskly moved through budget lines, ultimately shaving another $3.15 million off of the original $52 million shortfall revealed in the spring.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman who deliberately damaged neighbour's trees ordered to pay $150K in compensation
A B.C. woman who repeatedly trespassed on her neighbour's property and cut the tops off of cedar trees with a chainsaw has been ordered to pay nearly $150,000 in damages.
-
Dog snatched by stranger while out with owner in Coquitlam, RCMP searching for suspect
Mounties are appealing to the public for help identifying a suspect who allegedly snatched a small dog while she was out with her owner in Coquitlam Wednesday evening.
-
Impaired dump truck driver 'driving erratically' near Massey Tunnel facing charges: BCHP
A B.C. dump truck driver is facing multiple charges after being caught "driving erratically" in and around the Massey Tunnel while under the influence last month.
Regina
-
Sask. LGTBQ2S+ group mounts court challenge to stop school 'outing requirement'
A Saskatchewan LGTBQ2S+ organization has made good on its threat to launch legal action in the hopes of blocking the provincial government's new policy on pronoun changes in schools.
-
Here's why Sask. saw virtually no tornadoes this year
With just one confirmed tornado in Saskatchewan so far in 2023, it’s the lowest number in recent memory that Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang can remember.
-
Treatment options for people with ALS expanded to Sask. drug plan
People in Saskatchewan living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may be eligible for two more treatment options under the province's drug plan.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect at large, victim injured after targeted shooting in Port Alberni
Police are searching for a suspect after a targeted shooting in Port Alberni sent one man to hospital Friday. Police say witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is still in its early stages with assistance from forensic identification officers and canine units.
-
Military rocket launcher found in Victoria prompts response from bomb disposal unit
Military bomb disposal technicians were dispatched to Victoria this week after the organizers of a residential estate sale uncovered a Canadian Army rocket launcher inside the home.
-
Will the second year of extreme drought affect B.C. salmon runs?
Since July 13, Vancouver Island has been in a drought level five, making for an earlier dry season than last year. Some experts say that smaller salmon bearing streams could face impacts from the early drought if no substantial and sustained rainfall begins.