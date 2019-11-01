A homeless shelter that was supposed to open in Moncton three months ago is now almost ready to open its doors.

It's none too soon for people who've been living in a tent city that was recently dismantled in the downtown core.

The shelter has been months in the making and will soon open at 75 Albert St.

"When we bought this place, we thought it was turn-key, and, well, it was not," said Jean Dube, the House of Nazareth director. "Once we have to meet regulations and get the drawings and plans together, there's delays there."

The shelter was originally supposed to open Aug. 1.

"We've had to make renovations downstairs in regards to plumbing," Dube said. "We had to go four feet below the cement for the plumbing, for the piping, so there wouldn't be any backup, given the quantity of people we'll have in here."

The shelter update comes just after a tent site near High and Park streets was dismantled this week by the city.

At least 10 to 15 tents were torn down near Harvest House.

The Albert Street Shelter will hold around 120 beds.

Both dry and damp rooms will be featured inside for those who are sober and intoxicated. Wrap-around services will help with mental health issues.

"I think it's wonderful because I see now we have more places for people, and we're going to have psychiatrists to help people," said volunteer Richard Diotte. "I find it's going to be good for the community."

The building is a former gym, bought by the House of Nazareth.

"The purchase price is $775,000 and it's a shared amount between the federal and provincial government on the $480,000. We've forked up the rest."

Dube says it's a project that will end up with an estimated $1.5-million price tag.

He says they'll be asking for additional funding from both levels of government.

On Friday an annual fundraiser was held for the shelter.

"We raised $20,000 last year," Dube said. "We're close to $40,000 right now."

It's going to be a 24/7 shelter with no curfew.

"In the daytime, they can stay and get acquainted," Diotte said.

All that's left now is finishing the kitchen and adding some final touches before the grand opening. Many hope to see that happen before the cold weather rolls in.

While there is no concrete date set for the opening of the shelter, the director says it should be open in the next couple of weeks after the fire marshal inspects the building and gives the green light.