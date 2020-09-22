HALIFAX -- Cancellations, closures and delays are piling up and a number of weather warnings and watches are in effect across the Maritimes as Hurricane Teddy approaches the region.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for most counties in Nova Scotia. Wind warnings are also in effect in some areas, along with storm surge and tropical storm warnings.

Tropical cyclone statements are in effect for all of Nova Scotia.

Rainfall warnings, tropical storm watches and tropical cyclone statements have been issued for Prince Edward Island.

Teddy was declared a Category 1 hurricane on Monday, but CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, says Teddy regained Category 2 strength overnight. However, it is expected to hit the Maritimes as a post-tropical storm.

“It is showing signs of transitioning to a post-tropical storm, including an increase in size and a more asymmetrical shape,” explained Mitchell.

“Teddy is forecast to enter the marine waters of the Maritimes as a Category 1 hurricane then complete a transition to a post-tropical storm as it approaches the eastern Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia Wednesday morning.”

While Teddy isn’t expected to arrive in the Maritimes until Wednesday, the storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and pounding waves to the region on Tuesday.

“Weather conditions for many parts of the Maritimes will continue to deteriorate moving through the day into the evening and night,” said Mitchell.

“Tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon, evening and night.”

Mitchell said some inland communities could see wind gusts as high as 60 km/h to 80 km/h while coastal communities could see wind gusts of 80 km/h to 100 km/h.

This is a developing story. More to come.