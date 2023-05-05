Western wildfires visible from space
Wildfires in western Canada have necessitated evacuations for some communities and the issuance of air quality advisories due to the presence of wildfire smoke.
The wildfire smoke is clearly present on some weather satellite imagery. The first image below shows the smoke in the thin plumes present in central and northern areas of Alberta. Another plume is visible just over the border in northwestern Saskatchewan. The second image has the origin points of those smoke plumes highlighted.
Plumes of smoke from wildfires visible on satellite imagery courtesy of the College of DuPage.
The same image with the origin points of the smoke highlighted.
The fire danger in most of Alberta and Saskatchewan is rated as extreme by Natural Resources Canada. Several days of unseasonably hot and dry early May weather have aggravated the situation. BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have all had record breaking high temperatures this week as a strong ridge in the jet stream dominates the weather in the west. Environment Canada describing the conditions as “more like a mid-summer heat wave than mid-spring.” High temperatures at the Edmonton Airport reached 31 degrees on both Wednesday and Thursday with the high temperature for Friday expected to be near 25. Humidity is low and the wind steady, even gusty at times, from the southeast. Both of those conditions favouring fire growth.
People in areas under air quality statements due to wildfire smoke are advised to take action to reduce exposure to the smoke. That includes reducing activity if smoke is present and contacting a health care provider or local health authority if severe respiratory symptoms develop. The statement also asks people to check in on those who may be more susceptible to smoke.
The forecast for the weekend should help the situation a bit. The ridge is forecast to break down with temperatures cooling. Cloudier skies and showers are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday for some of the areas contending with the fires. A return to mid-summerlike temperatures is not expected next week.
Areas of northern BC, northern Alberta, and northern Saskatchewan all under Air Quality Statements due to the presence of smoke.
It’s been a week of extreme contrast in weather conditions between western and eastern Canada. While the west has been hot and dry another stubborn block in the jet stream has kept a large part of the east cloudy, chilly, and damp. The Maritimes finally broke out of that weather pattern on Friday.
Low pressure has now shifted well to the east of us. A ridge of high pressure is building from the west. The combination will see just a few clouds drift through tonight and a fair weather forecast for the weekend.
Low pressure moving east and high pressure building from the west has brought clearing to the Maritimes on Friday.
Mainly sunny to a fair weather mix of sun and cloud for Saturday. High temperatures in New Brunswick and much of mainland Nova Scotia climbing well into the teens. Temperatures expected to remain cooler, 6 to 11 degrees, for PEI and Cape Breton in a still breezy north wind. The UV index for the region rated 5 or 6, in the moderate-to-high range.
Mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday. Temperatures warmest for western parts of the region and still on the cool side for PEI and parts of eastern Nova Scotia.
More sunshine is forecast for Sunday. Temperatures come up a few more degrees and much of PEI and Cape Breton will join the remainder of the Maritimes with highs in the double digits. Some highs in southwestern New Brunswick and interior areas of western Nova Scotia may reach the low 20’s. Coastal areas of the east of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton will likely remain cooler. Coastal Guysborough County and coastal Cape Breton staying in the range of 6 to 10 degrees.
More sunshine for Sunday with high temperatures near or above seasonal averages for early May.
Increasing cloudiness and scattered showers are expected Monday. Temperatures cooling as a result. You can join me for updates and regional weather conditions on CTV News Atlantic Five, Six, and 11:30 PM.
